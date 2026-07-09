Strait of Hormuz to open only on Tehran's terms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz can be resolved only on Tehran's terms.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote this on his X page.

"Any strike will be met with a response. Do not escalate the situation, or you will find yourselves in an even more difficult position. The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened only on Iran's terms, not under pressure from American threats," Ghalibaf wrote on X.

He also stated that Washington still has not realized that a policy of intimidation and broken promises no longer comes without consequences.