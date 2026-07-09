Azerbaijan reviews AI and cybersecurity reforms at public hearings (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport organized public hearings on reforms being implemented in the areas of digital development, innovation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

This was reflected in a statement released by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the statement, the event was attended by startups, investment funds, representatives of local and foreign companies, technology park residents, and experts.

Rashad Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, spoke about the work done to accelerate digital development, the results achieved, and future goals. He noted that at a meeting held in February of this year and chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, important decisions were made that served as a roadmap for digital development. In accordance with these decisions, the “Action Plan for Accelerating the Digital Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2028” was approved. The Council for Digital Development was established to implement state policy in the areas of digitalization, e-government, artificial intelligence, and innovation based on a unified approach.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Council’s activities will make a significant contribution to strengthening coordination among government agencies, accelerating digital transformation, and ensuring the transition to an innovative economic model. On June 29, 2026, the first meeting of the Council on Digital Development was held, chaired by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. The meeting discussed the progress of the Action Plan’s implementation and efforts to reform legislation in the field of digital development.

The document outlines the priorities for the country’s digital transformation and technological development over the next three years. A number of measures have been adopted to implement these priorities, and this process is ongoing.

In addition, it was announced that work is underway on the “mygov” and “mygov business” platforms to improve access to government services for citizens and businesses. Government services are gradually being integrated into a unified ecosystem, and steps are being taken to digitize non-digital services and increase the share of proactive services.

Priorities also include developing an innovation ecosystem, increasing ICT exports, and transforming Azerbaijan into a regional technology hub. To this end, a comprehensive reform package has been prepared to support technological development and improve the legislative framework.

The application of artificial intelligence in public administration and government services is one of the main areas of focus of the Action Plan. In this area, plans include establishing a high-level computing infrastructure and improving public services through AI-based solutions.

Strengthening cybersecurity is of particular importance for the reliable continuation of digital transformation. Legal and institutional reforms are being implemented in this regard.

The successful implementation of these strategic goals will make a significant contribution to strengthening Azerbaijan’s technological capabilities, enhancing its digital sovereignty, and building a competitive economy.

During the public hearings, a legislative initiative outlined in the Action Plan for the Development of an Innovation Ecosystem was presented.

At the event, participants’ proposals and opinions were heard, and there was a broad exchange of views on the main directions of the digital development program, the reforms that have been carried out, and priorities for the future.