Housing prices account for biggest monthly CPI increase in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Housing costs were the main driver of Türkiye's monthly consumer inflation in June 2026.

This was reflected in a publication issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

According to the data, prices for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels increased by 2.3% from the previous month, making the largest contribution to June's monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) by adding 0.27 percentage points.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose by 0.17% month-on-month, contributing 0.04 percentage points to monthly inflation, the institute reports.

Meanwhile, transportation prices declined by 0.05% compared to May, subtracting 0.01 percentage points from the monthly CPI increase, TurkStat said.

Against this backdrop, the International Transport Forum (ITF) shared its assessment of the region's evolving transport landscape in an exclusive interview with Trend. The organization said the Middle Corridor - the trade route linking China and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye - would continue to retain its strategic importance for Eurasian connectivity even if southern routes through Iran become more attractive following a lasting normalization of relations between Washington and Tehran.

"The Middle Corridor would nevertheless retain strategic value as a diversified Asia–Europe route that avoids both Russia and Iran. It will continue to benefit from strong political and investment support for Eurasian connectivity," the organization told Trend.

The ITF added that improved relations could increase the attractiveness of overland routes through Iran for cargo moving between Central Asia, the Persian Gulf, Türkiye, and Middle Eastern markets, while emphasizing that the long-term competitiveness of the Middle Corridor will depend on addressing operational bottlenecks.