Iran condemns U.S. airstrikes on its territory amid rising tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Iran strongly condemns the U.S. airstrikes on various areas of Iran carried out last night.

This is stated in a statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns last night’s U.S. strike on several targets in southern Iran in the coastal provinces and on two bridges on the Mashhad railway line in the country’s eastern provinces, and declares that Iran is firmly committed to defending its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security,” the statement reads.

The statement also notes that over the past 48 hours, the US has carried out strikes against Iran based on incidents related to the illegal passage of a vessel through the Strait of Hormuz on July 7, and that these attacks constitute a clear violation of Article 2, paragraph 4, of the UN Charter, as well as Articles 1 and 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on the Cessation of Hostilities.

The statement notes that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences for the deaths of a group of sailors as a result of U.S. attacks over the past 48 hours and emphasized that Iran is determined to defend itself.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced today that CENTCOM forces carried out an additional strike against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz to further undermine Iran’s ability to attack merchant ships and innocent civilian sailors. U.S. forces struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets.

Iran also claimed to have fired upon U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.