World Bank prepares to launch two new projects in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The World Bank is continuing its work on developing the Middle Corridor and is also preparing to launch two new projects in Azerbaijan - in the fields of agriculture and irrigation, as well as environmental rehabilitation in Baku, World Bank’s Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Rolande Pryce said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

She made the remark on the sidelines of the event ''Unlocking Tourism's Potential to Drive Economic Growth and Diversification

Pryce noted that the areas of cooperation are determined by the country’s government’s requests.

“We are currently actively preparing two projects. The first concerns agriculture and irrigation. We are working with the Ministry of Agriculture on a program that will help implement the new state program for the sector’s development. The project is expected to be submitted to the World Bank’s Board of Directors for consideration in mid-2027. The World Bank is preparing the Livable Baku project, which involves cleaning up lakes and reclaiming contaminated areas associated with past oil production activities. Project preparation is ongoing. “We expect to complete it and submit the project to the Board of Directors for consideration in the first half of 2027, tentatively in March or April,” Pryce pointed out.

Speaking about the World Bank’s role in the development of the Middle Corridor, she noted that the Bank’s work in this area began with analytical studies.

"In October 2023, we prepared our first report on the development of the Middle Corridor, in which we identified Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan as the three key hubs along the route. We identified the main ‘bottlenecks’ that are hindering the corridor’s development, and since then we have been working with the governments of these countries to address them. The World Bank is engaged in an ongoing dialogue with the government of Azerbaijan regarding the expansion of the Baku International Sea Trade Port. The Baku port was not identified as a ‘bottleneck’ because it was effectively managing its existing capacity. However, the government anticipates significant growth in cargo traffic and is preparing in advance to increase its throughput capacity. "We are pleased to be part of this effort," Pryce emphasized.

According to her, the World Bank is also implementing projects in other countries along the Middle Corridor, particularly in Georgia, where investments are being made in the development of rail and road infrastructure.

"The next stage in the development of the Middle Corridor should be closer coordination among the participating countries.

One of the main challenges remains border crossings and intermodal connections, for example, between maritime transport and rail. This is precisely where delays occur. We hope to facilitate the creation of a platform that will ensure the seamless movement of cargo along the entire route," she said.

In response to a question about the possibility of expanding funding for tourism projects, the World Bank’s regional director stated that the Azerbaijani government has not yet submitted a request to that effect.

"We always work based on requests from the government. At present, there is no such request for funding for investments in the tourism sector. Usually, cooperation begins with analytical work and discussions with the government on possible areas for reform. Once we jointly determine that World Bank support is needed, we develop a joint project, which then, as a rule, receives World Bank financing. The World Bank also strives to ensure that its projects attract not only the organization’s own funding but also private-sector investment.

"Tourism is one of the most suitable sectors for this. If the right tourism ecosystem is created, it will attract funds from private investors—the hotel industry, tour operators, transportation companies, and other market participants," Pryce added.