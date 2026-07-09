Karabakh boasts great potential for tourism dev't — Florian Sengstschmid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Karabakh has significant potential for the development of Azerbaijan’s tourism industry, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), Florian Sengstschmid said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Sengstschmid made the statement at the event “Unlocking Tourism's Potential to Drive Economic Growth and Diversification.”

According to him, regional development remains one of the key priorities of state policy in the tourism sector and is reflected in the new State Program, which is currently in its final stages of development.

“Tourism is a cross-sectoral field and requires a comprehensive approach. When we talk about tourism, we are talking about roads, electricity supply, and all the necessary infrastructure that must be put in place before a tourist can receive quality service and enjoy a memorable travel experience. The new State Program aims to unite the efforts of various government agencies to develop the tourism industry, primarily in the regions. Azerbaijan’s tourism industry employs about 178,000 people, 73% of whom work in the country’s regions. “Three-quarters of those employed in tourism work specifically in the regions,” Sengstschmid emphasized.

In his words, tourist destinations in the regions are at different stages of development.

"Winter tourist resorts are more established destinations; a major project to develop Gabala as a tourist destination, involving small businesses, is currently underway, while Naftalan needs to update its strategic approach and diversify its target markets. I would also like to highlight Karabakh as a region with great potential for future tourism development,” Sengstschmid said.

Furthermore, he emphasized that improving transportation accessibility, including “last-mile” infrastructure, and refining government support mechanisms remain top priorities.

“These issues are included in the new State Program, which is expected to be implemented over the next four years with the participation of government agencies and the private sector,” he added.

Speaking about the structure of inbound tourism, Sengstschmid noted that for Azerbaijan, given its geographical location and proximity to major markets, the concentration of tourist flows is natural.

In addition, Sengstschmid emphasized that there remains potential for further growth in tourist flows from neighboring countries.