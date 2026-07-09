Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan explore railway digitalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Railway operators from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed digital solutions and advanced IT practices aimed at modernizing freight and transportation management systems across Central Asia.

This was reflected in a statement issued by Uzbekistan Railways following a meeting held in Astana on July 8–9 between the IT divisions of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Uzbekistan Railways, Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, and Latvian technology company SIGIS.

According to the statement, during the meeting, SIGIS presented its IT solutions designed for the railway industry, while participants exchanged experience on replacing the Automated Operational Transportation Management System, known as ASOUP-2.

"The participants discussed exchanging experience on the replacement of ASOUP-2 and reviewed software solutions and advanced practices applicable to the digitalization of transportation and related processes at Uzbekistan Railways," the Uzbek railway company said.

The talks focused on technologies that could support the modernization of railway operations and improve the management of transportation processes. Participants also examined how digital systems already used by regional railway operators could be adapted to the operational needs of Uzbekistan's rail network.

A separate discussion focused on digital solutions for managing the railcar fleet of Kazakhstan-based Kaztemirtrans, including a system developed by Multicode.

Meanwhile, the meeting provided railway specialists with an opportunity to compare approaches to digital transformation and review technologies used in rail transport management across the region.

"The meeting served as a platform for exchanging experience and strengthening regional cooperation among the three railway administrations in the digital transformation of transport," Uzbekistan Railways said.

Digitalization has become an increasingly important area of cooperation for Central Asian railway operators as countries in the region work to improve transport efficiency and strengthen connectivity along international freight corridors.

The Astana talks highlighted the potential for greater technological cooperation among Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, particularly in railway management software, transportation process automation and digital fleet management.