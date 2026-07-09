Kyrgyzstan promotes mountain agenda at Vienna roundtable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Kyrgyzstan promoted its international mountain development agenda during a roundtable held at the Vienna International Centre.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press office of the Kyrgyz president on July 9.

"The participants discussed advancing the international mountain agenda, strengthening multilateral cooperation and implementing joint initiatives for the sustainable development of mountain regions," the press service said.

According to the press release, the event was organized by the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Austria together with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). It brought together representatives of 27 countries, as well as officials from Austria, Kazakhstan, Andorra, UNIDO, the IAEA and the OSCE.

Dinara Kemelova, Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan for the Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions, took part in the discussions, the report says. The roundtable focused on strengthening international partnerships ahead of the Second Global Mountain Summit, scheduled to take place in Bishkek in October 2027.

To note, mountain development has become a central pillar of Kyrgyzstan's environmental diplomacy. In 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted, at Kyrgyzstan's initiative, a resolution proclaiming 2023-2027 as the Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions. Since then, Bishkek has worked with UN agencies and international partners to mobilize financing, promote climate resilience and strengthen cooperation on biodiversity, water resources and sustainable livelihoods in mountain areas, which cover more than 90% of the country's territory.