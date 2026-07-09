Internet for AI from Bakcell

Bakcell introduces its next innovative initiative in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). As part of the new campaign, subscribers will receive free monthly internet traffic for using leading AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek, and Perplexity.

Through AI technologies, Bakcell subscribers gain broad opportunities to learn, explore, create, work, and complete digital tasks more efficiently.

The service is automatically activated for all Bakcell subscribers and does not require any additional activation. During the campaign period, users will receive free internet traffic every month for using the listed AI tools. This initiative not only promotes the everyday use of AI technologies, but also further expands users’ digital opportunities.

Through innovative solutions and a modern digital experience for its subscribers, Bakcell contributes to the development of Azerbaijan's innovation and AI ecosystem.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company provides more than three million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecommunications services. As one of the largest investors in Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy, Bakcell contributes to the country’s sustainable development through innovative artificial intelligence-driven solutions.

Bakcell is part of Azerconnect Group, which belongs to the international group of companies NEQSOL Holding, operating across multiple countries and industries.