Kapital Bank opens bond subscription: Invest with a 10% annual return

The country’s first bank is introducing a new investment opportunity for those looking to manage their funds effectively. Kapital Bank is bringing the first part of its bond program, with a total volume of 100 million manats, to the capital market. As part of the initial offering, investors are being offered bonds worth 50 million manats.

The bonds offer a 10% annual return, monthly interest payments, and an investment opportunity starting from 100 manats. Thanks to the opportunity to start investing with a relatively small amount, this instrument is a suitable choice for both experienced investors and those taking their first steps in the investment journey.

The subscription period for Kapital Bank bonds will continue until August 1, 2026. The maturity period of the bonds is 1 year.

Investors can subscribe to the bonds fully digitally through the Birbank Invest application in just a few steps. To do so, they need to select the “Local Market” option in the “Investments” section of the application.

Download the Birbank Invest app: https://www.b-b.az/PPhZ8q

In addition to digital channels, subscriptions for the bonds are also available at all Kapital Bank/Birbank branches. There are no minimum or maximum purchase limits for participation in the subscription. During the allocation process, priority will be given to applications submitted by individuals.

When applying at branches, all commission fees for individual investors will be covered by the bank.

For more information: https://www.b-b.az/gEn4Ac

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 116 branches, 51 divisions and 13 Digital Centers all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a BirbankHYPERLINK "https://birbank.az/cards/all?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=kb&utm_campaign=0-TRF-taksit-kartlari-general&utm_content=pr" card can be submitted online.