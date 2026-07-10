Turkmenistan reports growth in cross-border cargo traffic in 6M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Cross-border cargo traffic through Turkmenistan exceeded 10.5 million tons in the first half of 2026, up 10%year-on-year.

This was reflected in a press release published by Turkmenistan's State Customs Service.

"Thanks to the phased modernization of its customs infrastructure and the adoption of digital technologies, the country is strengthening its position as a key transportation and logistics hub in the region," the press release said.

The latest figures come amid continued efforts by Turkmenistan to diversify its transit network in response to evolving regional logistics patterns. Alongside traditional routes through Iran, Ashgabat has been expanding cooperation on the Middle Corridor, the International North-South Transport Corridor and other regional transport initiatives linking Central Asia with European and Asian markets.

That assessment is broadly consistent with the view of the International Transport Forum (ITF). In an exclusive interview to Trend, the organization said Turkmenistan is well positioned to benefit both from routes running south through Iran and from Trans-Caspian transport links across the Caspian Sea toward Azerbaijan.

"Turkmenistan could potentially benefit under both configurations. It can serve as a transit country for routes crossing the Caspian towards Azerbaijan and for routes running south through Iran," the organization said.

The ITF added that a lasting normalization of relations between the United States and Iran could make overland routes through Iran more attractive for cargo moving between Central Asia, the Persian Gulf, Türkiye and the Middle East. At the same time, the organization said the Middle Corridor would retain its strategic importance as a diversified Asia-Europe route backed by continued political and investment support.