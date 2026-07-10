Uzbekistan's service economy maintains strong growth momentum in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10.The volume of market services provided in Uzbekistan reached 533.1 trillion soms ($44.2 billion) in January–May 2026.

The data was published by Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee.

Tashkent city accounted for the largest share of market services, with 218.9 trillion soms (about $18.1 billion) recorded during the five-month period.

The $44.2 billion figure for January through May 2026 represents a notable acceleration compared to the equivalent period in 2025, when market services were estimated at approximately $39.8 billion. This translates to an 11 percent year-over-year growth rate, suggesting that Uzbekistan's services sector is stabilizing following the post-pandemic adjustment period and entering a phase of sustained expansion. If this trajectory continues through the remainder of 2026, the full-year services volume could approach $106 billion, marking the second consecutive year of double-digit growth in the sector.

Among the regions, Samarkand ranked second with 38.4 trillion soms (approximately $3.1 billion), followed by Tashkent region with 36.2 trillion soms (about $3 billion), Fergana with 34.8 trillion soms (approximately $2.8 billion), Namangan with 27 trillion soms (about $2.2 billion), Andijan with 25.5 trillion soms (about $2.1 billion) and Kashkadarya with 25.2 trillion soms (around $2 billion).

Other regions reported lower volumes of market services, including Bukhara with 20.6 trillion soms (about $1.7 billion), Khorezm with 18.7 trillion soms (approximately $1.5 billion), Surkhandarya with 17.2 trillion soms (around $1.4 billion), the Republic of Karakalpakstan with 16.8 trillion soms (approximately $1.3 billion), Navoi with 12.8 trillion soms (about $1 billion), Jizzakh with 11.9 trillion soms (approximately $987 million) and Syrdarya, which recorded the lowest figure at 7.4 trillion soms (about $614 million).

According to Trend's analysis, the figures highlight the continued concentration of Uzbekistan's services sector in the capital, with Tashkent accounting for more than 41 percent of the country's total market services volume during the first five months of 2026. Regional disparities remain significant, reflecting differences in population size, business activity, urbanization and the concentration of financial, trade and professional services across the country.