Azerbaijan's Qarabağ FC defeats Vestri - Europa League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The first-leg match between Azerbaijan's Qarabağ and Iceland's Vestri in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League has concluded in Baku.

The match, held at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, ended with a 3-0 victory for the Aghdam-based club.

The goals were scored by Zakaria Sawo in the 30th minute, Abdellah Zoubir in first-half stoppage time (45+2), and Rinaldo Cephas in the 86th minute.

The match was officiated by Moldovan referee Roman Zsitar.

The return leg between the teams will be played in Iceland on July 16.

