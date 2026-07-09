Kazakhstan reveals list of restricted goods for online platforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Kazakhstan has compiled and published a list of goods prohibited or restricted from being listed and sold on electronic trading platforms.

This was announced in a report published by the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration

According to the ministry, the list was developed in accordance with the country's Law on Regulation of Trade Activities and is based on information provided by relevant government agencies within their areas of competence.

"The list consolidates information on goods whose circulation is prohibited or restricted under the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including goods that are banned or subject to restrictions for sale through e-commerce platforms", the ministry said.

The ministry said the publication of the list is intended to improve transparency in the e-commerce sector and help online marketplace operators, online stores, sellers, and other market participants quickly access up-to-date information on applicable restrictions.

The list is also expected to help electronic trading platforms apply uniform approaches when moderating product listings, while enabling sellers to assess in advance whether their products may be offered for sale.

The ministry emphasized that the document is informational and does not introduce new restrictions. Instead, it systematizes existing legal requirements and makes them more accessible and easier to apply.

As the authorized state body responsible for regulating e-commerce in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Trade and Integration said the list will be updated on an ongoing basis to reflect legislative changes and new information received from relevant government agencies.

The published list covers, among other categories, civilian weapons, ethyl alcohol and alcoholic beverages, products imitating alcoholic drinks, tobacco and tobacco products, as well as medicines and medical devices, for which restrictions or prohibitions apply under Kazakh legislation.