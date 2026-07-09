UK lifts sanctions on Azerbaijan’s Zangezur oil tanker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The tanker “Zangezur” has been removed from the U.K.’s sanctions list.

This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

Nevertheless, it is reported that the Aframax-class tanker “Zangezur,” owned by a joint venture between ASCO, one of the companies in the AZCON holding group, and SOCAR, has been removed from the UK sanctions list, and all sanctions imposed on it have been fully lifted.

The decision was made by the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) on July 7, 2026.

This positive resolution was made possible as a result of coordinated diplomatic and legal efforts by the Azerbaijani government.

In April of this year, by a corresponding decision of the Council of the European Union, the vessel “Zagatala,” owned by ASCO, as well as the tankers “Shusha,” “Karabakh,” “Khankendi,” and “Zangezur, owned by a joint venture between ASCO and SOCAR, were removed from the European Union’s sanctions list.

Meanwhile, vessel sanctions are international restrictions targeting ships that violate global trade laws, circumvent embargoes (such as the G7 price caps on Russian oil), or breach non-proliferation treaties. Common penalties include port access bans, de-flagging, and the denial of international insurance and financial services.