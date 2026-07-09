Azerbaijan to support Zimbabwe with energy sector expertise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Azerbaijan will share its expertise in the energy sector with Zimbabwe.

This was announced by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, on his social media page ''X''.

''During the meeting with Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe, we discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. We agreed to cooperate in sharing Azerbaijan’s experience in the oilgas,'' the post reads.

Meanwhile, yesterday, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

According to the company, the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in various segments of the energy sector, the exchange of expertise, and other issues of mutual interest.

''During the meeting, information was presented on Azerbaijan’s energy strategy and the projects of global significance being implemented at the country’s initiative. The favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan, its political and economic stability, and the conditions conducive to the operations of foreign companies were highlighted. The guest was also briefed on SOCAR’s transformation from a national oil and gas company into an international energy corporation, its diversified operations, and projects being implemented both in Azerbaijan and abroad,'' SOCAR said.

In addition, it was noted that SOCAR’s ''green'' agenda was discussed, including renewable energy projects being implemented jointly with partners, as well as the company’s decarbonization goals.

''Special attention was paid to digital transformation. It was noted that SOCAR is investing in projects to build data centers and develop artificial intelligence technologies. In this regard, it was emphasized that three of the company’s facilities have received Digital Lighthouse status from the World Economic Forum,'' the statement said.