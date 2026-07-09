Tajikistan approves rules for integrating renewable energy into grid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Tajikistan has approved new rules governing the integration of renewable energy into the national power grid and electricity sales.

This was reflected in a press release published by Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources on July 9 following the government's adoption of Resolution No. 449 on July 1.

"The rules regulate the procedure for connecting solar power plants (solar panels), small hydropower plants, wind power installations and other renewable energy facilities to the electricity grid, as well as the accounting and payment for generated electricity," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the new regulation establishes the legal framework for connecting renewable energy facilities to the country's power system and supplying electricity to consumers. It is intended to support the development of green energy, improve energy efficiency, attract investment and promote the introduction of modern energy technologies.

The rules introduce the concept of an "active consumer" - an individual or organization that primarily generates electricity for its own needs using renewable energy facilities but can also feed surplus electricity into the grid, the report says.

According to the ministry, renewable energy installations are divided into four categories: micro systems with a capacity of up to 15 kilowatts, small systems from 15 to 100 kilowatts, medium systems from 100 kilowatts to one megawatt, and large systems exceeding one megawatt. Under the regulation, households and small businesses installing renewable energy systems with a capacity of up to 15 kilowatts will benefit from a simplified grid connection procedure. Applications must be reviewed within 10 working days.

The report noted, that if such systems are used exclusively for self-consumption and are technically prevented from exporting electricity to the grid, owners will only need to notify the network operator. However, installations intending to supply excess electricity to the grid must obtain technical connection conditions.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been expanding its renewable energy framework as part of efforts to diversify electricity generation and improve energy security. While the country's power sector is dominated by hydropower, the government has increasingly promoted solar and wind energy through legislative reforms and investment incentives. The adoption of dedicated grid connection rules is expected to facilitate private investment in distributed renewable generation and support broader modernization of the electricity sector.