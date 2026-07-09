Azerbaijan’s digital transformation enters key legal phase — MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The presentation of a legislative package on digital development to the Parliament of Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev signals that the legal stage in this area is nearing completion, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Azer Amiraslanov, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The MP made the remark during a public debate on the topic ''Digital development, artificial intelligence and protecting children from harmful effects on social network platforms'' held at the Temporary Commission against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats of the Parliament.

He noted that, however, since digital transformation encompasses both public administration, the economy, and society, the continuation of the legislative process will be long-term.

''The main theses have been reflected in important documents defining strategic national priorities related to digital development, state programs and strategic documents have been approved, an institutional framework has been formed, and the mandate of individual state bodies in this direction has been determined,'' the official explained.

Amiraslanov pointed out that this process is both institutional in nature and encompasses both public administration and the economy. According to him, although there is a long way ahead, the main issue is to define a strategy and a roadmap, and to implement the measures envisaged in that map step by step.

The committee head said that the conceptual approach to the digital economy and innovative development is not a recent development, but the result of a vision formed about 10 years ago.

''In 2016, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the future period would be a period of intellectual development and innovation. This was a period when we were facing a devaluation process and serious problems in the economy,'' he recalled.

According to Amiraslanov, this approach shows that digital development and the digital economy are one of the main means of ensuring sustainable and sustainable economic development, as well as economic growth for Azerbaijan.

''Today, we perceive the digital economy as a very important element of the modern economic development model, the concept of sustainable economic growth,'' he said.

The MP added that the development of intellectual capital and the formation of an innovation space were also identified as the third priority direction in the national priorities for socio-economic development approved in 2021.

According to him, this fact shows that the state leadership had defined the strategic vision years ago and had prepared in advance for the country's digital transformation process.

Amiraslanov emphasized that the transition to a digital development model is not possible with programs and strategic documents alone.

''The key condition for this is the establishment of modern technological and digital infrastructure. Very important work has been done in this direction over the past 10 years,'' he clarified.

The chairman of the committee believes that the initiatives implemented will provide a strong impetus to increasing the efficiency of public administration, forming a digital society, and ensuring efficient, sustainable, and sustainable economic development in the country.

At the end of his speech, Amiraslanov noted that deputies have an important role in educating and publicizing the digital transformation process.

''Both in the committees and in the plenary session, our deputy colleagues voiced very valuable and professional opinions on the conceptual essence of the issues. In the future, the parliament will continue to provide its institutional support to this process,'' he concluded.