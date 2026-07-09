Uzbekistan, French companies explore major transport infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan and leading French companies are exploring cooperation on major railway, highway and logistics infrastructure projects as the Central Asian country moves to modernize its transport network and strengthen international corridors.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan's First Deputy Transport Minister Mamanbiy Omarov met with a French business delegation representing MEDEF International to discuss opportunities to expand Uzbek-French cooperation in transport, logistics and infrastructure development, the Uzbek Ministry of Transport said.

Representatives of Alstom, Artelia, Freyssinet, IKA Technology and SNEF participated in the talks.

"Particular attention was paid to the implementation of major railway and highway construction projects, the development of international transport corridors and the digitalization of the transport sector," the ministry said.

The sides also discussed the modernization of airport infrastructure, the construction of logistics centers and the introduction of environmentally friendly transport technologies.

The talks come as Uzbekistan seeks to improve domestic and cross-border connectivity and expand its role in international freight routes linking Central Asia with major global markets. Modern logistics infrastructure and more efficient transport corridors are increasingly viewed as key elements of the country's broader economic and trade development strategy.

The French delegation expressed interest in participating in prospective infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan and signaled its readiness to provide technological and engineering expertise.

"The French side expressed interest in participating in promising infrastructure projects and confirmed its readiness to share advanced technologies, engineering solutions and international experience," the ministry said.

French companies participating in the meeting have expertise across rail transport, engineering, infrastructure construction and industrial technology, creating opportunities for cooperation on projects at different stages of Uzbekistan's transport modernization efforts.

The discussions also highlighted the potential role of digital technologies in improving transport management and logistics efficiency. The introduction of greener transport solutions was identified as another prospective area of cooperation as Uzbekistan works to modernize infrastructure while pursuing broader environmental objectives.

Following the talks, the Uzbek and French sides reaffirmed their "mutual interest in further developing cooperation" and agreed to continue practical engagement aimed at conducting a detailed assessment of prospective projects.

The parties are expected to maintain consultations as they work to identify specific initiatives and potential areas for the participation of French companies in Uzbekistan's transport infrastructure development.