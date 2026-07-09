Uzbekistan, Belarus launch new strategic partnership framework

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan and Belarus have formally established a strategic partnership and signed a broad package of agreements covering trade, labor mobility, agriculture, finance, tourism and scientific cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to the statement, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a declaration establishing strategic partnership relations following bilateral talks.

''The presidents of Uzbekistan and Belarus signed a declaration on the establishment of strategic partnership relations,'' the presidential press service said.

The two countries also exchanged a series of bilateral documents in the presence of the heads of their delegations, setting out cooperation priorities for the coming years.

Among the key documents was an action plan for developing trade, economic, social and humanitarian cooperation from 2026 through 2030. The foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and Belarus also adopted a consultation program for 2026-2027.

The sides signed a protocol amending their 2005 agreement on mutual travel by citizens and concluded an agreement on the organized recruitment and employment of Uzbek citizens for temporary work in Belarus.

''The package of documents covers a wide range of areas of practical cooperation,'' the Uzbek side said.

Agreements and cooperation programs also addressed forestry development, cultural ties and emergency management. The two countries adopted a cultural cooperation program for 2026-2028 and an emergency cooperation action plan for 2027-2028.

Tourism was another focus of the agreements. Uzbekistan and Belarus approved a joint action plan aimed at increasing tourist flows and developing tourism cooperation in 2026-2027.

In agriculture, the sides signed a roadmap to deepen cooperation in the agro-industrial sector through 2028. The Uzbek and Belarusian agriculture ministries also signed a memorandum outlining plans to develop investment cooperation in agribusiness.

The package included a protocol on light industry cooperation between Uzbekistan's Light Industry Development Agency and Belarusian state concern BELLEGPROM.

Uzbekistan's National Agency for Social Protection and Belarus' Ministry of Labor and Social Protection signed a memorandum on cooperation in social protection, while the two countries' finance authorities agreed to strengthen cooperation on financial issues.

The Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the Uzbek president and the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies also agreed to establish an Uzbek-Belarusian Expert Council.

Scientific and technological cooperation featured in the agreements, with the academies of sciences of Uzbekistan and Belarus signing a memorandum of understanding.

"Cooperation in science and technology is among the areas included in the new bilateral framework," the presidential press service said.

Separately, the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus signed a memorandum during the visit.

The agreements reflect Tashkent and Minsk's efforts to translate their newly established strategic partnership into practical cooperation across economic, social and institutional sectors.