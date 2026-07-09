Kazakhstan boosts agritech drive with Halyk bank partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture and Halyk Bank have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to accelerate the digital transformation of the country's agro-industrial sector.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, the agreement provides for the joint development of the digital ecosystem for the agro-industrial complex (E-APK), including the implementation of digital solutions, expansion of e-government services for farmers, and the application of data analytics and artificial intelligence technologies.

''The ministry is consistently implementing the digital transformation of the agricultural sector. Cooperation with Halyk will accelerate the introduction of new digital solutions, unlock the potential of data analytics and artificial intelligence, and create services that reduce administrative procedures and improve the efficiency of state support for agriculture,'' Vice Minister of Agriculture Talasbek Kanafin said.

First Deputy Chairman of Halyk's Management Board Dauren Sartayev said the banking sector has long been a reliable partner of the government in implementing digital transformation initiatives.

''Our cooperation will help accelerate the introduction of modern digital solutions in agriculture, make public services more convenient for farmers, and improve the overall efficiency of the sector,'' he said.

Under the agreement, the parties will jointly modernize information systems used in the agro-industrial sector, introduce advanced data processing and AI technologies, and develop new digital services.

Particular emphasis will be placed on improving digital public services for agricultural producers as part of Kazakhstan's broader efforts to modernize the sector through digital technologies.