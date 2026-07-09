VietJet Qazaqstan suspends Astana–Omsk flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. VietJet Qazaqstan has temporarily suspended flights on the Astana–Omsk–Astana route due to temporary restrictions on the use of airspace in the Omsk area.

This was announced by the press service of the VietJet Qazaqstan.

"The safety of passengers and crew remains the airline's highest priority. The decision was made to ensure flight safety and minimize the risk of prolonged delays and forced schedule changes," the airline said.

According to the information, the flights on the route have been canceled from July 9 through July 20, 2026, inclusive. The airline said information on subsequent flights will be updated as the situation develops. Passengers affected by the cancellations will be notified individually using the contact details provided during booking.

VietJet Qazaqstan is offering affected passengers several options, including an alternative itinerary via Astana–Petropavlovsk–Omsk and Omsk - Petropavlovsk - Astana, with bus transfers between Petropavlovsk and Omsk starting July 14, 2026,; a full refund of the ticket price without deductions, including all unused flight segments booked under the same reservation; an automatic 10,000 tenge (about $21) voucher for future travel on VietJet Qazaqstan flights.

Vietjet Qazaqstan is a strategic low-cost carrier formed as a joint venture between Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air and Vietnam's VietJet Air. Operating from its hub at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana, it serves as an air bridge connecting Central Asia with Vietnam and Southeast Asia Vietjet Qazaqstan. The airline operates a growing fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft to boost regional tourism, trade, and logistics.