Turkmenistan, U.S. debate new opportunities in trade, energy and investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Turkmenistan and U.S. discussed expanding trade, investment and energy cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release published by Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting between Rashid Meredov and U.S. Senator Steve Daines on July 9.

"The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, as well as opportunities to intensify collaboration in trade, investment, transport and logistics," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the parties also reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They highlighted the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and strengthening interparliamentary cooperation as a mechanism for expanding bilateral ties.

Furthermore, the ministry noted that the participants emphasized the role of the Turkmenistan - U.S. Business Council in promoting cooperation between the business communities of the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues and reaffirmed their interest in continuing constructive dialogue.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States has increasingly focused on energy, transport, logistics and private-sector investment. U.S. companies, including major energy and engineering firms, have participated in projects related to the country's oil and gas industry and infrastructure development.

The Turkmenistan - U.S. Business Council, established under the auspices of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, serves as one of the main platforms for promoting commercial ties, facilitating business dialogue and encouraging U.S. investment in the Turkmen market.