Kazakhstan to host 9th joint commission meeting with Japan in December

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The ninth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Japan Joint Commission will be held in Astana in December 2026.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction, citing Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev's remarks at a meeting with representatives of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

According to the ministry, Nagaspayev held talks with a Keidanren delegation led by Takeshi Hashimoto, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding industrial and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan, with particular attention given to implementing agreements reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Japan in December 2025.

As reported, of the 47 commercial agreements signed during the visit, nine fall under the Ministry of Industry and Construction. Kazakhstan and Japanese companies are working together to expand supplies of rare earth materials and equipment, as well as introduce advanced technologies and industrial solutions.

The two countries are currently implementing 17 joint industrial projects worth around $940 million, 10 of which have already been commissioned.

"Kazakhstan highly values its strategic partnership with Japan. Over recent years, our cooperation in the fields of economy, industry, and investment has strengthened significantly. New areas of cooperation are being actively explored. The Ministry of Industry and Construction is ready to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of investment projects," Nagaspayev said.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen industrial, investment, and technological cooperation between the two countries.