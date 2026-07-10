Uzbekistan, France explore new economic and investment opportunities

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbekistan and France have discussed expanding practical economic and investment cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release from the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, following a roundtable discussion held between the Uzbek officials and representatives of 17 leading French companies on July 9 in Tashkent.

According to the ministry, the meeting was attended by Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sherzod Ozodzoda, Presidential Advisor on Fuel and Energy Affairs Bekhzod Normatov, and Claude Imauven, chairman of the France-Uzbekistan Business Council at MEDEF International.

“Relations between Uzbekistan and France have reached the level of a strategic partnership,” participants noted during the meeting.

The sides highlighted the rapid expansion of bilateral trade. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and France reached $1.4 billion in 2025. From January through May 2026, bilateral trade amounted to $775 million, marking a 150 percent increase.

The parties also reviewed major investment initiatives involving French companies in Uzbekistan and discussed opportunities to expand practical cooperation in strategic sectors.

“Ongoing cooperation includes EDF's energy projects worth $2 billion, Orano's $600 million industrial project in the Navoi region, and Voltalia's solar and wind energy initiatives totaling $325 million,” the Uzbek side said.

The roundtable also focused on international trade, technological cooperation, and the development of long-term investment partnerships. MEDEF International, one of France's leading business platforms, supports French companies in expanding their international presence and developing business ties in foreign markets.

The talks come as Uzbekistan and France seek to build on their strategic partnership by advancing investment projects and strengthening direct engagement between government institutions and the private sector.