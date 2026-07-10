Uzbekistan, IMF discuss improving financial statistics and data exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbekistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed improving financial statistics, interagency data exchange, and the reliability of financial reporting in line with international standards.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek National Agency for Prospective Projects (NAPP), following a meeting between the leadership of the Central Bank and representatives of the IMF technical assistance mission.

According to the National Agency, the parties reviewed the compilation and reporting of Monetary and Financial Statistics (MFS), as well as Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs), which are used to assess the health and resilience of a country's financial system.

“Close cooperation between the Central Bank, as the regulator of the banking sector, and the Agency, as the regulator of the capital and insurance markets, is essential,” IMF representatives said.

The IMF mission emphasized the need for effective interagency information exchange to verify data submitted by financial market participants to different government authorities.

“Improved data exchange will increase the reliability of financial reporting, eliminate the duplication of information, and ensure consistency in statistical data,” the IMF representatives noted.

The Uzbek side highlighted ongoing efforts to introduce a Unified Reporting System designed to simplify the submission of corporate reports and statistical data to government agencies. The system is expected to automatically generate reports through the integration of government information systems and expanded digital data exchange.

“Submission of reports through the Unified Reporting System will become mandatory from January 1, 2028,” the Uzbek side said.

According to the participants, the measures will provide a basis for further improving the quality of statistical information and bringing the compilation of financial indicators into closer alignment with international standards.

The parties also expressed readiness to continue cooperation and exchange expertise in financial statistics and financial stability.