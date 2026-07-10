Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka explore new frontiers for business cooperation

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka have discussed expanding trade and economic ties and creating new opportunities for direct cooperation between businesses in several high-potential sectors.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry following a meeting held on July 9 with a Sri Lankan delegation led by Aruni Ranaraja, first deputy minister of foreign affairs, foreign employment, and tourism of Sri Lanka.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the talks focused on bringing bilateral trade and economic relations to a new level, strengthening direct contacts between the two countries' business communities, and advancing joint projects.

“We see significant potential for expanding practical cooperation in tourism, textiles, information technology, the jewelry industry, and pharmaceuticals,” the parties noted during the meeting.

Particular attention was paid to establishing a stronger institutional framework for business ties. The sides discussed a proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka.

“The proposed memorandum could create a solid institutional foundation for cooperation between the business communities of Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka and facilitate direct engagement between companies,” the Uzbek side said.

During the meeting, Sri Lanka also invited Uzbek entrepreneurs to participate in the Sri Lanka Expo 2027 international exhibition.

“Sri Lanka Expo 2027 will provide businesses with opportunities to identify new partners, enter foreign markets, showcase their investment potential and expand trade relations,” the Sri Lankan side said.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan seeks to diversify its international trade and investment partnerships and develop closer business links with South Asian markets. Cooperation in technology, tourism, and manufacturing could provide new opportunities for companies from both countries to establish commercial partnerships and implement joint initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to work toward translating the discussed initiatives into practical results and to continue developing mutually beneficial economic and business relations.