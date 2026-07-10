Azercell supports women entrepreneurs in Guba through StartHer initiative (PHOTO)

The project equipped young women with the skills and knowledge to turn innovative ideas into business ventures

The StartHer Guba initiative, aimed at empowering young women from Guba and nearby regions with the practical skills, knowledge, and confidence to pursue entrepreneurship and develop innovative business ideas, has concluded. The project was implemented by the Public Union for the Promotion of Innovative Development with Azercell’s support.

Twenty participants selected through a competitive application process took part in a series of interactive workshops covering entrepreneurship, business model development, and pitching skills. Throughout the program, they worked with experienced trainers and mentors to refine their ideas and gain practical insights into building and presenting startup concepts. Participants who successfully completed the program received certificates.

The initiative culminated with Hackathon, where participants pitched their projects to an expert jury. The business ideas addressed opportunities across a range of sectors, including education, healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and real estate. Following the presentations, three teams received financial awards.

StartHer Guba is one of three initiatives selected under Azercell's "Empowering Lives: Women's Support Program" social project competition. Through the program, the company supports initiatives that expand socio-economic opportunities for women.