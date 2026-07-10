Tajikistan turns to Chinese tech for next phase of industrial growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon met representatives of three major Chinese metallurgy companies to discuss industrial cooperation.

This was reported in a statement issued by the press service of the Tajik President following a meeting held in the Bobojon Ghafurov district of the country’s Sughd Region.

"Cooperation with leading global companies, including MMC Capital Engineering & Resource Inc. Corporation, creates opportunities to develop the production of ferrous metallurgy products, cement, lime, and glass in Tajikistan using modern technologies," the press service said.

According to the statement, the talks focused on cooperation in the development of the ferrous metallurgy industry, as well as the production of cement, lime, and glass. The sides also discussed the introduction of modern technologies into industrial production.

The press service noted that the planned cooperation is expected to support industrial exports, create new jobs, and improve the competitiveness of Tajikistan's manufacturing sector. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, China has become Tajikistan's largest investor, largest trading partner, and the leading source of foreign financing for industrial development. According to Tajik authorities, Chinese direct investment reached $294.1 million in 2025, accounting for 57.7 of all foreign direct investment attracted by the country that year. Bilateral trade also continued to expand, with Chinese customs data showing turnover of about $4.3 billion in 2025, while trade exceeded $790 million in the first quarter of 2026, more than 50% higher than a year earlier.

Industrial cooperation has become one of the fastest-growing areas of the partnership. Chinese companies are involved in mining, metallurgy, cement production, construction materials, transport infrastructure, and manufacturing. In May 2026, during President Emomali Rahmon's visit to China, Tajikistan signed new agreements with major Chinese industrial groups aimed at introducing modern technologies, expanding mineral processing, and increasing the value added of the country's raw materials. Dushanbe has increasingly prioritized attracting Chinese manufacturers capable of establishing production facilities inside Tajikistan rather than focusing solely on resource extraction.

The two countries have also deepened their strategic partnership. During Rahmon's state visit to China in May 2026, the sides signed a Treaty on Permanent Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, while reaffirming plans to expand collaboration in industry, energy, transport, and logistics under the Belt and Road Initiative. Chinese investment has played a central role in financing roads, tunnels, power infrastructure, and industrial parks, making Beijing Tajikistan's most important long-term economic partner.