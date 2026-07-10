Turkmenistan, Belgium discuss easing Visa procedures for officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Turkmenistan and Belgium discussed the possible facilitation of visa procedures for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels following a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov and Director-General of the Belgian Immigration Office Freddy Roosemont.

"The parties also exchanged views on the possible facilitation of visa procedures for holders of diplomatic and service passports in the context of developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Benelux countries," the report noted.

According to the information, the parties also expressed readiness to continue working-level contacts and consider concrete steps toward developing more practical and systematic cooperation in the field of migration.

Meanwhile, migration policy remains one of the areas where Turkmenistan has been gradually updating its regulatory framework while expanding cooperation with international organizations and foreign partners. In April 2025, the country adopted legislation introducing an electronic visa (e-visa) system, replacing the previous requirement for most foreign visitors to obtain a letter of invitation. The reform is expected to simplify business travel and support tourism and investment ties.

In parallel, the State Migration Service has accelerated the digitalization of migration procedures. Recent amendments to the Law on Migration introduced electronic registration, deregistration, and extension of stay for foreign citizens through an integrated information system, while also simplifying several administrative procedures for international transport operators and other categories of visitors.

Turkmenistan has also been strengthening cooperation with international migration institutions. In April 2026, representatives of the State Migration Service met with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development to discuss border management, digital migration systems, participation in the BOMCA programme, and regional initiatives such as the Prague and Budapest processes. The country has likewise maintained cooperation with the International Organization for Migration on promoting safe, orderly, and regular migration.