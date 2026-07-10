Kazakhstan, Germany expand cooperation in water resources management

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Aslan Abdraimov and Caroline Milow, Head of the Program at the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), discussed the implementation of ongoing and future bilateral initiatives, the ministry reported.

The parties reviewed financial support from GIZ for equipping the Situation and Analytical Center of the Kazhydrogeology national hydrogeological service with hardware and software for groundwater resources management.

They also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation under the "European Union for Sustainable Central Asia: Joint Actions and Cooperation on Water, Energy and Climate Change" project.

The meeting also reviewed the results of the "Save Water – Preserve the Future!" project implemented in the city of Kyzylorda. Subject to the necessary agreements, the initiative is expected to be expanded to other southern regions of Kazakhstan starting in 2027.

"Germany is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the water sector. Joint projects—from groundwater resources management to promoting a culture of water conservation—are delivering practical results, and we intend to consistently expand this cooperation," Abdraimov said.

Representatives of GIZ reaffirmed their readiness to continue providing expert and technical support to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, including assistance in developing river basin water resources management plans.