Baku Network discusses strategies to counter hybrid threats, disinformation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Baku Network Research and Analysis Public Association has held another event within the framework of the ''Promoting Awareness and Vigilance Regarding Hybrid Threats and Disinformation'' project with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event was attended by students from various higher education institutions of the country, public activists, bloggers, media representatives, and influential intellectuals.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, trainer-expert of the project, Sahil Karimli, said that the goal of the project is to strengthen awareness among young people, public representatives, and experts in the fight against harmful external influences and fake news.

According to him, in recent times, foreign influences aimed at weakening national moral values, the family institution, and the principles of statehood have been observed against Azerbaijan, and society should be more vigilant against these attempts.

Speaking later, Chairman of the Baku Network Research and Analysis Public Association and head of the project, Elchin Aghajanov, said that the fight against hybrid threats no longer requires slogans, but professional and systematic action.

He noted that Baku Network cooperates with 28 leading research and study institutes in the world and contributes to strengthening Azerbaijan's position in the information space by preparing analytical materials in 8 languages every day.

Aghajanov emphasized that in modern times, the concept of ''fake news'' is being replaced by the concept of ''hybrid news''. According to him, manipulation is no longer carried out only by spreading false information, but also by taking facts out of context or presenting them incompletely.

He added that such information manipulations are also used against Azerbaijan on various international platforms, and prompt, fact-based responses should be given to this.

The project head said that it is important to strengthen coordination between state bodies, non-governmental organizations, the media, and the expert community in the fight against hybrid threats.

According to him, the creation of a single analytical and communication mechanism in this area, prompt response to disinformation spread on social networks, and more active involvement of young specialists in this process should be one of the main priorities.

Then, President of the International Eurasian Press Fund (IEPF) Umud Mirzayev, political experts and analysts - Ali Mustafayev, Fikrat Sadigov, Mushfig Alasgarli, Rashad Bayramov, and others made speeches and voiced their opinions on the topic. The event continued with student discussions.