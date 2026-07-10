Uzbekistan seeks stronger investment ties with leading French companies

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbekistan is seeking to expand cooperation with leading French companies in energy, education, water supply, transport, and urban infrastructure.

This was reported in a statement published by Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of the Presidential Administration, on her Telegram account.

According to the statement, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration, and representatives of major French companies led by Claude Imauven, chairman of the France-Uzbekistan Business Council at MEDEF International and chairman of the board of French nuclear fuel cycle company Orano.

“We are focused on expanding cooperation in key areas, including energy, education, water supply, transport, and urban infrastructure,” Mirziyoyeva said.

The meeting focused on prospects for strengthening business ties and advancing cooperation in sectors considered important for Uzbekistan's economic and infrastructure development. The talks also reflected growing engagement between Uzbekistan and the French private sector as the two countries seek to translate high-level political dialogue into practical projects and investment initiatives.

Moreover, Mirziyoyeva described the discussions with French business representatives as a continuation of her recent dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“This meeting is an excellent continuation of the dialogue I recently had with President Emmanuel Macron,” she said.

Uzbekistan has been stepping up efforts to attract foreign investment and international expertise to support the modernization of its energy, transport, and municipal infrastructure. Cooperation with French companies could provide additional opportunities to introduce advanced technologies and develop projects in strategically important sectors.

The latest talks also underscore the expanding role of the Uzbekistan-France Business Council in facilitating direct contacts between Uzbek institutions and French companies and identifying new areas for long-term economic cooperation.