Turkmenistan, Belgium discuss expanding co-op on migration policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Turkmenistan and Belgium discussed prospects for expanding cooperation on migration policy during talks in Brussels.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium following Ambassador Sapar Palvanov's meeting with Freddy Roosemont, Director-General of Belgium's Immigration Office.

"The parties considered the possibility of preparing a bilateral document on cooperation in the field of migration, which could create a practical basis for further interaction between the competent authorities of Turkmenistan and Belgium," the embassy said.

According to the press release, the discussions focused on establishing practical cooperation between the migration authorities of the two countries, including the protection of citizens' rights abroad, information exchange, and the sharing of experience in migration management.

The embassy noted that the Turkmen side highlighted the importance of cooperation on identity verification, document restoration, consular assistance, and the development of reliable mechanisms for interaction between migration authorities amid growing international mobility.

The Belgian side welcomed Turkmenistan's proposals and expressed readiness to deepen practical cooperation. It also proposed organizing a visit by representatives of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan to Belgium to exchange experience, while confirming its willingness to send a Belgian delegation to Turkmenistan for further discussions.

Meanwhile, migration policy remains one of the areas where Turkmenistan has been gradually updating its regulatory framework while expanding cooperation with international organizations and foreign partners. In April 2025, the country adopted legislation introducing an electronic visa (e-visa) system, replacing the previous requirement for most foreign visitors to obtain a letter of invitation. The reform is expected to simplify business travel and support tourism and investment ties.

In parallel, the State Migration Service has accelerated the digitalization of migration procedures. Recent amendments to the Law on Migration introduced electronic registration, deregistration, and extension of stay for foreign citizens through an integrated information system, while also simplifying several administrative procedures for international transport operators and other categories of visitors.

Turkmenistan has also been strengthening cooperation with international migration institutions. In April 2026, representatives of the State Migration Service met with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development to discuss border management, digital migration systems, participation in the BOMCA programme, and regional initiatives such as the Prague and Budapest processes. The country has likewise maintained cooperation with the International Organization for Migration on promoting safe, orderly, and regular migration.