Kyrgyzstan adopts landmark climate law to advance green dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed a new law establishing the country's legal framework for climate policy.

This was stated in a press release published by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervisioт, citing the signed law “On Climate Activity,” on July 10.

"The law establishes a comprehensive system of legislative regulation in the field of climate change and defines long-term mechanisms for state governance of climate activity," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the legislation creates the legal basis for implementing Kyrgyzstan's commitments under the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It also makes Kyrgyzstan the first country in Central Asia to adopt a framework law dedicated to climate activity.

The law introduces legal mechanisms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen climate adaptation, expand climate finance, advance carbon neutrality, support climate research, build institutional capacity, and promote the development and transfer of climate technologies, the report outlined.

The ministry noted that the legislation was developed with technical and expert support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It will enter into force on January 1, 2027, while the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to bring subordinate legislation into line with the new law within six months of its official publication, the press release says.

Meanwhile, climate policy has become an increasingly important part of Kyrgyzstan's economic and environmental agenda as the country seeks to improve resilience to climate change and attract green investment. Under its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 44% by 2030 with international support compared with the business-as-usual scenario, while pursuing carbon neutrality over the longer term.

The country has also expanded cooperation with international financial institutions and development partners to mobilize funding for renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, climate adaptation, and disaster risk reduction projects. The new law is expected to provide the legal framework needed to support these investments and align national regulation with international climate commitments.