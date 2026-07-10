Azerbaijan’s diplomatic service staff celebrate professional holiday (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. On July 9, an official reception and concert were held at the Gulustan Palace to mark the professional holiday of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the report, the official reception was attended by high-ranking representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and several state agencies, parliamentarians, as well as heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan.

At the event, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps accredited in the country, Ambassador of Morocco, Mohamed Adil Embarch, delivered a speech and congratulated the employees of the diplomatic service on the occasion of the professional holiday and wished them success in their activities.

The role of employees of diplomatic service bodies in the implementation of the pragmatic foreign policy course of Azerbaijan and in the promotion and protection of Azerbaijan's national interests at the international level was emphasized.

In the speeches, the main foreign policy achievements were mentioned, the priorities were discussed, and the services of diplomatic service employees in increasing the international reputation of Azerbaijan were mentioned.

During the speeches, it was stressed that diplomatic service bodies have important responsibilities in the implementation of the successful foreign policy line implemented under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The official reception continued with a concert program.