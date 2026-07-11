President of Slovakia to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on July 13.

According to the Presidential Palace, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Saková, Minister of Interior Matúš Šutaj Eštok, and Governor of the National Bank of Slovakia Peter Kažimír will also travel to Azerbaijan as part of the delegation.

"The main topics of discussion will include deepening energy cooperation, supporting Slovak exports, developing industrial and technological partnerships, and improving transport connectivity between the two countries," the statement said.

The sides will also discuss the possibility of Slovak partners participating in reconstruction projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In addition, Pellegrini will visit Aghdam, where he will familiarize himself with the Smart Village project in the village of Bash Garvand and take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new school that will be named after General Milan Rastislav Štefánik.

According to the information, on July 15, the Slovak president will hold meetings in Baku with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova. During the visit, he will also meet with Apostolic Prefect of Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete.

Pellegrini will visit the Alley of Martyrs and pay tribute to the memory of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

A Slovak-Azerbaijani Business Forum with the participation of Slovak entrepreneurs will also be held in Baku in parallel with the Slovak president's visit.

"The forum will serve as a platform for expanding trade cooperation, establishing new partnerships, and supporting Slovak companies in the Azerbaijani market.

The continuation of political dialogue at the highest level between Bratislava and Baku confirms both countries' interest in developing relations in strategically important areas, ranging from energy security and economic cooperation to innovation, transport, and technological partnerships," the statement said.