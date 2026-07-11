Azerbaijan's Defense Minister pays working visit to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is on a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, the Defense Minister attended the graduation ceremony of the "Joint Headquarters Management" course held at the Joint War Institute of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye, as well as the "Headquarters Management" courses conducted at the institutes of the Land Forces, Air Forces, and Naval Forces.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future military service.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov presented diplomas to Azerbaijani servicemen who successfully completed the courses.



Following the affixing of the graduation emblems to the symbolic stump, the graduates were presented with the certificates.

The graduation ceremony concluded with a commemorative group photo.

Meanwhile, military and educational ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye form the core of their strategic alliance, deeply rooted in the "One Nation, Two States" doctrine. Grounded by the 2021 Shusha Declaration, this relationship relies on robust educational exchanges, joint exercises, and defense industry collaborations.