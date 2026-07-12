Azerbaijani wrestlers win gold and three bronze medals at European U-20 Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Kerimov won a gold medal at the European U-20 Championships held in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

Competing in the 70 kg weight class, the athlete faced France's Baysangur Bitmurzaev in the final. Giving his opponent no chance, the Azerbaijani won the match 10-0 and became the European Champion.

Mukhammed Ismayilov (57 kg), Bashir Verdiyev (65 kg) and Farhad Suleymanli (97 kg) took third place.

Of the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers who entered the competition today, Jamal Abbasov (61 kg), Nurlan Aghazade (74 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) will compete in the finals, while Muhammad Abbaszade (86 kg) and Huseyn Mammadtagizade (92 kg) will compete for bronze medals.