Azerbaijan parliament sets agenda for next session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The agenda has been announced for the next meeting of the extraordinary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), scheduled for July 13.

According to the official website of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's parliament), lawmakers will consider the following items at the meeting:

Draft law approving the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of the Sudan on the Mutual Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic Passports.

Draft amendments to the Law on Psychiatric Care (third reading).

Draft amendments to the Tax Code (third reading).

Draft amendments to the Customs Code (third reading).

Draft amendments to the Law on Public Procurement (third reading).

Draft Law on Crowdfunding (second reading).

Draft amendments to the Civil Code, Criminal Code, Tax Code, Code of Administrative Offenses, and the laws On State Duty, On State Registration and the State Register of Legal Entities, On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, On the Securities Market, On Licenses and Permits, On Cashless Payments, On Combating the Legalization of Criminally Obtained Property and the Financing of Terrorism, and On Payment Services and Payment Systems (second reading).

Draft amendments to the Labor Code, Civil Code, and the laws On Currency Regulation, On Investment Funds, and On the Securities Market (second reading).

Draft amendments to the Tax Code, Migration Code, and the laws On Social Insurance, On the Customs Tariff, On Licenses and Permits, and On Public Procurement (second reading).

Draft amendments to the Law on Information, Informatization and Protection of Information (second reading).

Draft Law on Seed Production (second reading).

Draft amendments to the laws On Breeding Achievements, On State Duty, On Licenses and Permits, and On Technical Regulation (second reading).

Draft Law on Fisheries (second reading).

Draft amendments to the laws On State Duty and On Licenses and Permits (second reading).

Draft amendments to the Land Code, Civil Code, and the Law on Valuation Activities (second reading).

Draft amendments to the Land Code, Civil Code, and the laws On the State Cadastre of Real Estate, Land Monitoring and Land Management, On the Land Market, and On the State Register of Real Estate (second reading).

Draft amendments to the Land Code, Civil Code, and the laws On Privatization of the Housing Stock in the Republic of Azerbaijan, On the State Land Cadastre, Land Monitoring and Land Management, On the State Register of Real Estate, the Law of December 15, 2017 (No. 918-VQD) On Amendments to the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Law on Agricultural Insurance (second reading).

Draft amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses (second reading).

Draft amendments to the Law on Mandatory Insurance Against Loss of Occupational Capacity Resulting from Workplace Accidents and Occupational Diseases (second reading).

Draft amendments to the laws On Medical Insurance and On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (second reading).

Draft amendments to the Migration Code and the laws On Registration at the Place of Residence and Place of Stay and On State Duty (second reading).