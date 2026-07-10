Azerbaijan digitizes process for extending foreigners’ stay in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Administrative procedures related to extending the temporary stay of foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan will be transitioned to an electronic format, Trend's correspondent reports from the event

This issue is addressed in a draft law amending the Migration Code, the laws “On Registration of Residence and Stay,” and “On State Fees,” which were discussed at today’s session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

In addition, it was noted that the decision to extend temporary stay, following payment of the state fee, will be posted in the applicant’s electronic account within the e-government information system and sent to their email address. Along with this, confirmation of the decision’s content, its authentication with an electronic signature, and clarification of the legal framework for electronic services will be ensured.

The proposed amendment to the Migration Code establishes an additional ground for refusing to extend the term of temporary stay. Thus, failure to submit one or more documents required under Article 41.1 of the Migration Code is also established as grounds for refusal.

According to the amendment to the Law “On State Fees,” no fee will be charged for the reissuance of a decision to extend the term of temporary stay.

In addition, decisions to extend the term of temporary stay issued before the effective date of the law remain in effect until the expiration of the term specified therein.

In the event of loss, destruction, or expiration of these decisions, or changes to the information in the documents confirming the identity of a foreign national or stateless person, they will be compiled electronically, transferred to the applicant’s electronic account in the Electronic State Information System for posting in that system, and simultaneously sent to the applicant’s email address.

In such cases, no state fee will be charged for reissuing the decision.

Following the discussion, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.