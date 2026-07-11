Uzbekistan, Latvia discuss expanding cooperation in digital economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Uzbekistan and Latvia have discussed expanding cooperation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, postal services, e-commerce, and innovation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies following a meeting between Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, and Latvia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan, Ģirts Jaunzems.

"The sides reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation in the digital sphere and discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital public services, cloud technologies, information technology, and digital skills development," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the parties emphasized the importance of transferring bilateral dialogue into practical initiatives by expanding cooperation between government institutions, technology companies, and private-sector stakeholders.

The Latvian side also invited an Uzbek delegation to participate in the Techritory Forum, scheduled to take place in Latvia on Oct. 21-22, describing the event as a platform for promoting new partnerships and advancing bilateral cooperation in digital innovation.

The meeting also focused on strengthening startup ecosystems, venture capital investment, and technology entrepreneurship. Uzbekistan presented its startup support mechanisms, including initiatives aimed at encouraging private investment, fostering innovation, and accelerating the commercialization of technology-driven businesses.

"The Uzbek side introduced measures designed to support startups, attract investment, and create favorable conditions for innovation-led growth," the ministry said.

Particular attention was given to the role of IT Park Uzbekistan in expanding exports of IT outsourcing services and attracting more European technology companies to the country. The sides also discussed how the growing network of regional IT Park branches could help support digital entrepreneurship and create new opportunities for international technology cooperation.

Postal services and cross-border e-commerce were another key topic of the talks. The parties explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the postal operators of Uzbekistan and Latvia, increase international postal exchange, and introduce modern logistics solutions to facilitate cross-border online trade.

They also exchanged views on Latvia's experience in developing postal logistics centers and automated parcel terminals, as well as opportunities to establish more efficient transport corridors linking Central Asia and Europe through Uzbekistan and Latvia.

"The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding practical cooperation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, innovation, startup development, postal services, e-commerce, and logistics through joint projects and continued dialogue," the ministry said.