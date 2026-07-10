CPC resumes operations after maintenance on Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) resumed operations of its Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline system on July 8, 2026, following a scheduled 12-hour shutdown for maintenance works, the CPC press service reported.

During the shutdown period, CPC carried out routine maintenance of various pipeline systems, oil pumping stations, and the Marine Terminal, as well as repair works and activities related to current and capital projects.

"In Kazakhstan, scheduled maintenance works were carried out at pumping stations and along the linear section of the pipeline. Six defects were repaired on the linear section. Pipeline bends were replaced at the pig receiving and launching facility near the Kurmangazy pumping station. A ball valve was replaced at the Tengiz pumping station, while drain valves were replaced at the mainline ball valve assembly near the Atyrau pumping station," the company said.

In Russia's Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Kalmykia, CPC inspected the tightness of four mainline ball valves, repaired three defects using repair structures, and installed a vent valve on the inlet manifold.

At pipeline facilities located in the Stavropol and Krasnodar regions, the company carried out inspections of four ball valves and replaced drain line valves at Pumping Station No. 8.

Maintenance works were also completed at CPC's Marine Terminal, including activities on emergency diesel generators, pressure regulation system valves at the tank farm and coastal facilities, a multipurpose tank, and the receiving and launching chamber for cleaning and diagnostic equipment.

CPC noted that 12-hour scheduled shutdowns, along with maintenance periods of other durations, are planned in advance in coordination with oil shippers. The schedule is also taken into account by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy when preparing oil transportation plans through the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The company said such planning ensures coordinated operations among all participants involved in oil production and transportation via the CPC pipeline system.

The CPC is a major international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan, and leading global energy companies. The system includes a 1,500-kilometer pipeline transporting crude oil primarily from Kazakhstan’s Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields, as well as from Russian producers.

About 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports are transported through the CPC system.