Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, declined by $1.18, or 1.5%, on July 10 from the previous level, coming in at $79.09 per barrel.

This is reflected in the information from the oil market participants.

''At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.25, or 1.6%, to $75.06 per barrel. The price of URALS crude dropped by $1.78, or 3.9%, to $44.15 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $1.19, or 1.6%, to $74.2 per barrel,'' the information said.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

According to estimates by Trading Economics analysts, Brent crude held steady around $76 per barrel on Friday after falling by about 2% in the previous session: ''This was triggered by reports that the U.S. and Iran would continue peace talks despite the recent escalation of hostilities, which disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.''

''Nevertheless, benchmark Brent crude was still up by about 6% since the start of the week. This came after U.S. forces struck targets in Iran for two consecutive days in response to recent attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes against U.S. military bases in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump also cast doubt on the validity of the temporary peace agreement following the resumption of hostilities, stating that the agreement ‘is no longer in effect,'' Trading Economics reports.

In addition, it is noted that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has decreased significantly this week, and markets are closely monitoring whether transit will return to normal levels: ''The strategically important Strait of Hormuz remains one of the key points of contention in the ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.''