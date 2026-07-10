Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan set to hold Interregional Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will bring together business leaders, investors, and government representatives to explore new opportunities for interregional trade, investment, and industrial cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.

According to the agency, the fourth Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum is scheduled to take place in Tashkent on July 17, providing a platform for direct engagement between companies and regional authorities from the two countries.

“The forum will focus on expanding interregional cooperation, strengthening trade ties, and identifying promising investment and industrial partnership opportunities between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, participants will have an opportunity to meet leading Uzbek and Azerbaijani companies and establish new commercial partnerships through business-to-business and business-to-government meetings.

The forum will also highlight the investment, industrial, and export potential of regions in both countries. Companies and government representatives are expected to discuss prospective investment projects, joint ventures, and opportunities for entering new markets.

“Participants will be able to explore the investment, industrial, and export potential of the regions of both countries and discuss promising investment projects and joint ventures,” the statement noted.

Particular attention will be paid to developing long-term business relationships and expanding direct contacts between regional authorities and private-sector representatives. The event is expected to help companies identify potential partners and assess opportunities for deeper involvement in the Uzbek and Azerbaijani markets.

“The forum offers an effective platform for building long-term business relationships and expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan,” the organizers said.

The fourth interregional forum comes as the two countries continue to strengthen economic ties and promote direct cooperation between their regions and business communities.