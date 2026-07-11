International Sikh Federation stresses media's role in spreading solidarity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The media can amplify the voices of solidarity, the Chairman of the Sikh Federation of Canada, and a prominent representative of the International Sikh Federation, Moninder Singh, told reporters, on the margins of the international conference on “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“In today’s world, the media can play both a positive and an extremely negative role. The media is capable of shaping entire narratives that lead to the demonization of people and national minorities, and subsequently to violence against them by state institutions,” he said.

Singh noted that the media can also amplify voices of solidarity and help those seeking the right to self-determination to be heard and recognized.

“The International Conference on Decolonization, taking place in Baku, is a very important platform for discussing the situation of various communities around the world that are still experiencing the consequences of colonialism. These people are striving for freedom through the realization of the right to self-determination. For the representatives of the Sikh people who are here today, this conference is of great significance. We highly value both the forum itself and the atmosphere of solidarity that is developing here among different peoples,” he said.

The Chairman of the Sikh Federation noted that the Sikh people have endured genocide, mass killings, and forced displacement, all of which are consequences of the colonization process.

"Therefore, as we stand here today in Baku, we understand that our strength comes from solidarity. Representatives of other former colonies from around the world have gathered here. We have partners such as the Baku Initiative Group. Baku itself is rapidly becoming a hub for the Global South, where various movements, youth organizations, and solidarity movements from around the world come together. Here, they unite, build cooperation, and support one another so that the right of all peoples to freedom is recognized,” he said.

The conference was the first platform of its kind organized in Azerbaijan, with the participation of media representatives from former colonial territories

The conference was attended by leaders and representatives of media organizations from former and current colonial territories, journalists, political commentators, representatives of diaspora organizations, experts in media and communications, representatives of civil society institutions, researchers, diplomats, representatives of government agencies, and local media outlets.

Throughout the conference, participants discussed the role of the media and the challenges it faces in amplifying the voices of people and ethnic minorities who are subjected to neocolonial exploitation and live under conditions of colonial dependence within the international information space.