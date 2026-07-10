Armenian citizens' appeals against convictions heard in Azerbaijan court (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The appeal hearing for Armenian citizens convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes committed during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan continued on July 10 at the Baku Court of Appeal.

The defendants, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, were convicted of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including planning and waging a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, the violent seizure of power and other offenses.

The hearing was presided over by Judge Elmar Rahimov, with Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva on the panel and Judge Ali Mammadov serving as the alternate judge.

Each defendant was provided with an interpreter in Armenian or Russian, as well as legal counsel.

The hearing was also attended by representatives of the victims and state prosecutors Abbas Abbasli, head of a department within the Prosecutor General's Office's Directorate for Public Prosecution, along with prosecutors Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova.

Arkadi Ghukasyan, who had begun his statement at the previous hearing, continued his remarks and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Vasili Beglaryan's defense attorney then asked the court to overturn the Feb. 5, 2026, verdict and acquit his client.

Beglaryan also addressed the court, pleading not guilty to the charges against him.

A lawyer representing Bako Sahakyan likewise requested that the court acquit his client.

Sahakyan's second defense attorney asked the court to overturn the Feb. 5, 2026, verdict, acquit his client and uphold the appeal.

In his statement, Sahakyan also pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Under the Baku Military Court's Feb. 5, 2026, verdict, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years in prison; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years; Garik Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Allahverdiyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years in prison.