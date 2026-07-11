Tajikistan to develop black metallurgy program through 2035

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Tajikistan has announced the launch of a national program for the development of the black metallurgy industry through 2035.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the country’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources following a meeting chaired by President Emomali Rahmon with officials, industrial sector representatives, and community leaders in the country’s Sughd region.

According to the ministry, in the course of the meeting, Rahmon instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to prepare and submit to the government the Black Metallurgy Development Program.

"To ensure the further development of the national metallurgy industry, establish a complete production chain, efficiently utilize mineral resources and increase the output of value-added products, the relevant ministries and agencies have been instructed to develop and submit the Black Metallurgy Development Program for 2027–2035 to the Government of Tajikistan," the statement said.

The president also instructed authorities to expand the use of public-private partnership mechanisms, review workforce training for priority industrial sectors in line with modern production requirements, the report says.

According to the ministry, the president paid particular attention to the improvement of the investment climate for new industrial projects.

Regional and local authorities were tasked with allocating land for new manufacturing facilities, supporting private-sector initiatives, and promoting export-oriented production, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has identified industrialization as one of its national development priorities, with a particular focus on expanding domestic processing industries and increasing the production of higher-value-added goods.

Earlier this week, President Rahmon met with representatives of three major Chinese metallurgical companies to discuss cooperation in black metallurgy, cement, glass, and lime production, as well as the introduction of modern industrial technologies. The government also recently launched construction of a new iron ore beneficiation plant as part of the Tajik Metallurgical Plant project, which is expected to become a cornerstone of the country's emerging metallurgy sector.