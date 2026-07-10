Uzbekistan advances green agenda with focus on education and biodiversity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbekistan is considering new environmental education programs and the expansion of protected natural areas as part of efforts to strengthen its environmental and climate policy.

This was stated in a press release from the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, following a meeting of the Public Council under the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, which was chaired by Aziz Abdukhakimov, the presidential advisor on ecology, environmental protection, and climate change.

“The Public Council plays an important role in ensuring transparency in the committee's activities, strengthening cooperation with civil society institutions and developing practical proposals to address pressing environmental issues,” Abdukhakimov said.

According to the National Committee, the meeting focused on improving cooperation between the committee's departments and the Public Council, as well as mechanisms for reviewing reports from senior officials on key areas of environmental policy.

Particular attention was paid to environmental education and workforce development. Public Council members proposed developing curricula for new “green” technical colleges that will train specialists in environmental protection, climate change, waste management, and the sustainable use of natural resources.

“The development of specialized educational programs will help prepare professionals for priority areas of environmental protection and climate policy,” participants noted.

The council also discussed organizing joint field inspections to assess environmental conditions in different regions and strengthen public oversight of environmental protection measures.

Biodiversity conservation was another major focus of the meeting. Participants considered establishing specialized facilities for the rehabilitation and care of wild animals, as well as proposals to create a new protected area and further expand Uzbekistan's network of specially protected natural territories.

“Closer cooperation between government agencies and civil society institutions is an important condition for the effective implementation of state environmental policy, the preservation of the country's natural heritage and the development of environmental awareness in society,” participants said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Public Council Chairwoman Natalia Shivaldova, water resources and air monitoring expert Nina Pikul, and wildlife adaptation and veterinary expert Erkin Yuldashev were awarded the “Tabiat Himoyachisi,” or “Defender of Nature,” badge for their contributions to Uzbekistan's environmental sector.