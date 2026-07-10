Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan explore new paths for Islamic cultural co-op

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed expanding cultural and educational cooperation with the Caucasus Muslims' Board and using digital platforms to explain the humanistic principles of Islam to younger generations.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president following a meeting between Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, who arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the First International Forum of Islamic Civilization.

According to the statement, at the beginning of the meeting, the Uzbek president thanked Pashazade for presenting him with the book “The Highest Point of Brotherhood and Alliance,” dedicated to the joint efforts of the leaders of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed strengthening interethnic harmony and religious tolerance, as well as improving the spiritual education of young people.

“It is important to combine scientific expertise and use digital platforms and interactive educational tools to explain the true humanistic essence of Islam to young people in a simple and engaging way,” Mirziyoyev said.

The Uzbek president also put forward proposals aimed at bringing bilateral cultural and educational cooperation to a new level. The discussions highlighted opportunities to use modern technologies and academic expertise to develop educational content and strengthen engagement with younger audiences.

The meeting also underscored the importance of religious tolerance and intercultural dialogue in promoting social cohesion and educating younger generations.

Following the meeting, Mirziyoyev awarded Pashazade Uzbekistan's El-Yurt Hurmati Order in recognition of his contribution to scholarship in the Muslim world.

“The award recognizes Allahshukur Pashazade's significant contribution to the development of scholarship in the Muslim world,” the Uzbek presidential administration said.